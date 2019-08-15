COLUMBUS, Ohio – Throughout camp there appears to be one focus that has risen above the rest for the 2019 Buckeyes: toughness.

There is no debating the talent of this rendition of Ohio State football, but until the team goes into battle and is faced with adversity, the resiliency and fight of the team will remain unknown.

In hopes of preparing his team to respond successfully in moments of hardship, Ryan Day has been employing a strategy of tough love.

“I think when you preach love as much as we've preached as a coaching staff, I think the toughness is the other part of that,” Day said. “This is a tough, tough game.”

Football and toughness go hand in hand, and as teams continue a movement toward being fast and flashy, the need to be tough is as important as ever.

“The toughness part, I think that's what it's going to come down to in the end because I think we're athletic, fast, a good-looking team, but in the end it's going to come down to toughness,” Day said.

Looking back to last season, the second-ranked Buckeyes rolled into West Lafayette (Ind.) to take on the unranked Boilermakers. Now October 20, 2018 is a day most Ohio State fans try to forget, but the breakdowns defensively and inability to punch the ball into the end zone early plagued the more-talented Buckeyes and proved that there were areas that needed to be fixed.

A well-executed scheme from Purdue and mental mistakes by Ohio State definitely contributed to the outcome that night, but the more physical team that night was not wearing scarlet and gray.