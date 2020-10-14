BuckeyeGrove - Day focused on 'fundamentally sound' defense entering season

Ask Ohio State head coach Ryan Day how he feels watching college football from home every weekend, and he’ll get straight to the point.

“Most of it has been torture,” Day said on Tuesday.

It hasn't been pleasant for perhaps more than one reason.

Just this past weekend alone, Ole Miss put up 48 on Alabama- the most points the Crimson Tide has ever allowed in a win. LSU gave up 45 to unranked Missouri, Auburn allowed 437 yards and nearly lost to Arkansas, and North Carolina and Virginia Tech combined to score 101 points.

To put it lightly, defense has been optional in college football this season.

The one-sided nature of most action so far has led to many surprising results: 13 ranked teams have dropped games in the past two weeks.



LSU is 1-2 and allowing 32 points per game. Oklahoma dropped games to Kansas State and Iowa State in which it gave up 38 and 37 points, respectively.



Defenses simply aren't ready yet- the jump from very few full-team practices to high-level conference games has been a huge one.



All while the Big Ten and Ohio State watch and wait.

“I think that it has given us something to learn from,” Day said of the nation’s sloppy defensive play. “I think that we can hopefully identify what’s going on in college football right now and look to get out in front of it.”