BuckeyeGrove - Day focused on 'fundamentally sound' defense entering season

Day focused on 'fundamentally sound' defense entering season
Ask Ohio State head coach Ryan Day how he feels watching college football from home every weekend, and he’ll get straight to the point.
“Most of it has been torture,” Day said on Tuesday.
It hasn't been pleasant for perhaps more than one reason.
Just this past weekend alone, Ole Miss put up 48 on Alabama- the most points the Crimson Tide has ever allowed in a win. LSU gave up 45 to unranked Missouri, Auburn allowed 437 yards and nearly lost to Arkansas, and North Carolina and Virginia Tech combined to score 101 points.
To put it lightly, defense has been optional in college football this season.
The one-sided nature of most action so far has led to many surprising results: 13 ranked teams have dropped games in the past two weeks.
LSU is 1-2 and allowing 32 points per game. Oklahoma dropped games to Kansas State and Iowa State in which it gave up 38 and 37 points, respectively.
Defenses simply aren't ready yet- the jump from very few full-team practices to high-level conference games has been a huge one.
All while the Big Ten and Ohio State watch and wait.
“I think that it has given us something to learn from,” Day said of the nation’s sloppy defensive play. “I think that we can hopefully identify what’s going on in college football right now and look to get out in front of it.”
Day was not worried about his team showing similar issues on the defensive end, but noted that it has been a point of importance on a weekly basis, with a focus on solid tackling.
Tackling is not the only thing that goes into a good defense, but it certainly is the foundation of a fundamentally sound group, according to the head coach.
“Just try to emphasize those things- there’s nothing that takes the place of practicing with pads on and having spring ball and a preseason, but I think having an awareness of it and an emphasis on pad level and tackling, I think are critically important,” Day said.
There is a clear focus within the program; one not on any poor showings coming from other conferences, but on the Ohio State defense doing everything it can to avoid those kind of performances.
With the season less than two weeks away, Day's confidence in his defense is steady. The experienced linebacking core of Tuf Borland, Jonathan Cooper, and Pete Werner will be the guiding hand for the group.
“We do what we do, and we feel strong about our defense,” Day said. “We feel strong about our scheme and the coaches on that side of the ball have got a lot of experience, we have great leadership there. We know that we have good players there because they’ve done it before.”
Throughout the preseason, coaches have frequently placed an emphasis on depth at all positions. Now entering the season, Day mentioned the value of being able to “play several guys at different positions,” especially when it comes to a team’s conditioning and readiness to play all four quarters.
Being able to quickly and effectively fill in the gaps of key defensive personnel losses will be crucial to the depth of this Ohio State defense. Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs lost six 2019 starters to the NFL Draft.
“There are some young guys back there, and that’s something that you stay up late at night worrying what that’s gonna look like,” Day said. “But you can’t change what you do. You just have to make sure that guys are ready to play fast and make sure they’re fresh and prepared.”
Come Oct. 24, Nebraska will be coming to Columbus, no matter how prepared or ill-prepared the Buckeye defense is. Right now, the focus is not on the Cornhuskers' plan of attack.
It’s all about what the Ohio State defense is doing to be great in every game.
“We’ve been really focused on us, but we have been watching them when we can,” Day said. “Had a good off-day yesterday and was able to spend a bunch of time on Nebraska. But so much of it is just making sure that our guys are fundamentally sound right now.”