Ohio State hears the conversations about its College Football Playoff standing.

As the Buckeyes continue to stand undefeated (albeit with less games played), coaches and prominent names across the country have chimed in on if Ohio State deserves CFP consideration.



Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said teams that have played more games than the Buckeyes are more deserving of a Playoff spot.

Following his team's 37-34 loss to LSU, Florida head coach Dan Mullen jumped in on the action, saying teams “seem to get rewarded for not playing this year.”

These are just the important names. Debate on the topic of Ohio State’s CFP resume engulfs Twitter seemingly every day.



As open as the conversations have been, Ryan Day and company aren’t concerning themselves with anything beyond the walls of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

“Listen: Everybody has their team’s back, and they wanna fight for their team, and that’s great,” Day said on Sunday. “I’m not gonna get caught up in the emotion of it all. All our focus is going towards playing in this game.”