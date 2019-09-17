COLUMBUS, Ohio – Even as a 40-point favorite you can't look past teams. Even when the head coach of the opposing team makes a quote essentially comparing this upcoming game to playing a team at recess that got the first 85 picks of players as Miami (Ohio) doesn't have a roster of players that Ohio State recruited.

Even with that however, the Buckeyes can't look past the RedHawks.

"Miami (Ohio) coming in here this week, 3:30 kick," Ryan Day said. "This is a team whose been through -- they've been to tough environments before, so they're not going to be intimidated coming into the Shoe, and again, several Ohio guys on that team who will be highly motivated coming in here."

Questions asked to Day on Tuesday were short on questions about the RedHawks and more about the 3-0 Buckeyes and just how good this team may end up being. We will have some better ideas after a stretch of games that includes at Nebraska and home against Michigan State before the first open week of the season.

Check out what Day had to say on Tuesday with his full media comments.