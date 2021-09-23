Day feels 'rest is probably the best option' for Stroud, talks QB situation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day remembers going through something similar to CJ Stroud when he was once a quarterback.

Day recalls an injury in his shoulder that took a week to heal. He remembers the back-and-forth he had to face: can you rest it or can you work through it. What makes the most sense?

After working through it over the past through weeks, Day expects Stroud to rest his shoulder, announcing Thursday that he plans to play the redshirt quarterback only in “emergency” situations against Akron Saturday, handing the reigns of the offense to either redshirt freshman Jack Miller III or freshman Kyle McCord.

Freshman Quinn Ewers will be unavailable to play Saturday night.

“We want him to have some rest going into this week and try to allow him the opportunity to get stronger,” Day said. “We’re taking it day-by-day. But I think the mindset right now is to use him in an emergency role only on Saturday. But we’ll see how he’s feeling today.”

Stroud was shut down from throwing during Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices, not throwing Sunday immediately after the game either. Instead, McCord and Miller have each split reps with the ones.

Day is hoping to make a decision on what the offensive game plan is for Saturday, tomorrow after reflecting on what’s done on the practice field Thursday afternoon.

To Day, rest is a good thing, not only for his redshirt freshman starter, but for those who have taken reps with the second-team.

The head coach said that coming into 2021, he never thought that Ohio State was going to rely on a one-quarterback offense. Instead, they would need the whole room.

“We have young quarterbacks and that’s going to be how it works,” Day said. “At some point you have to put it out there and let them play and learn from their mistakes. We trust what we see in practice. It’s all about their preparation. They are going against really good players every day in practice. It’s time to let some other guys go in and get some action, depending on how CJ is feeling.”



