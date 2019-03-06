COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ryan Day and the Buckeyes took the indoor field of the toasty Woody Hayes Athletic Center while temperatures outside were well below freezing.

There was no shortage of energy as the Buckeyes were able to turn the page from winter conditioning to spring practice, even if the first two practices are without pads.

It also was an opportunity for the first-year incoming players to get their first taste of action including transfer quarterback Justin Fields who had a sharp first practice according to his new head coach.

