BuckeyeGrove - Day encourages Big Ten to hold off on cancellation of season

“This team has come together during this time,” Day said. “They look great, and they really want a chance to play. They want to have a voice. They want to choose. And that’s all the information they’ve been giving me, so I think it’s my job as the head coach to advocate for them.”

Day sided with his players, who have been pushing for a Big Ten season in the midst of reports of cancellation .

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made an appearance on ESPN Monday evening, advocating for more time to make decisions on the fate of the 2020 college football season.

If people went through the hours on hours of physical, mental, and consistent hard work that us athletes go through you'd want to have a season. Let's have a season. #iwantaseason

Presidents and chancellors of the 14 universities have held multiple meetings on the subject over the past few days, with a similar meeting reportedly taking place at 6 p.m. on Monday.

The Big Ten's presidents are scheduled to meet again on a call at 6 o'clock ET tonight, when they'll make the final decision on the football season, per source.

As the status of the football season hangs in the air, Day urged the conference to hold back on any final decision at this time- just five days after a modified Big Ten schedule was released.

He cited the ability to adjust and start the season at a later date, bringing up the weekend of Sept. 26 and the first week in October as possible late start dates.

“We cannot cancel the season right now. We have to, at the very least, postpone it and allow us a little bit of time to keep reevaluating everything that’s going on,” Day said. “That’s the reason why we put this schedule together- to have some flexibility. If we need to take a deep breath, let’s take a deep breath. But let’s do everything we can- we owe it to these kids to exhaust every single option we possibly can, and then we go from there.”

News of a conference-wide final decision on fall sports surfaced Sunday night, with a report of a final tally resulting in twelve Big Ten presidents voting against a season. The Big Ten denied these reports.

“No vote has been held by our presidents and chancellors,” a conference spokesperson said.

The Big Ten is the first Power 5 conference to have public discussions on the upcoming fall season, but the decision comes on the heels of the MAC cancelling its football season and UConn becoming the first FBS team to suspend a season.

Although he was confident in the Big Ten’s ability to hold together a season, Day stressed the importance of keeping all options on the table.

That includes the possibility of Ohio State joining another conference, rumors of which have been swirling all over the internet.

“We need to look at every option. And if that’s the only option at the time, we need to explore it,” Day said of playing outside the Big Ten. “See if that’s something we can possibly do, because if it is, and that’s what’s best for our kids, then certainly we need to look at that and do it.”