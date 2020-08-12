Before the Big Ten’s official announcement postponing fall sports, Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields was on track to partake in a 2020 fall season.

Even with high-profile Big Ten players like Purdue receiver Rondale Moore and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons opting out of any potential season, Fields remained unwavering in his position as recent as last week, saying he had not thought of taking the fall season off.

“Getting to the money as fast as I can isn’t really a priority for me,” Fields said last Tuesday. “Just playing with my teammates and grinding every day with coach [Mariotti] during workouts and just plays and stuff like that, that’s what I’m cherishing the most right now.”

After yesterday, however, it seemed likely that Fields had played his last game in a Buckeye uniform.

With the NFL Draft taking place in the spring, it seemed to make little sense for Fields to risk injury playing so close to the potential start of his professional career.

The father of Ohio State’s Shaun Wade has already made it clear that Wade, a senior defensive back, would not be playing in a spring season.

Head coach Ryan Day said that decision was not one he could make for Fields, although he did voice support for Fields and others in similar places to stay with the program as long as possible.