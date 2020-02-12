COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football program has parted ways with defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint after it was reported on Tuesday night that both had been charged and subsequently arrested on charges of rape and kidnapping.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day issued a statement on Wednesday evening announcing the roster move.

"I have dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from our football program," Day said via an emailed statement. "I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations. The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not be commenting further."

Riep played in 13 games last season for the Buckeyes and saw extended action in games against Michigan and Clemson along the way. He was credited with playing 227 snaps for the Buckeyes over the course of the year. The senior defensive back was a four-star recruit out of Cincinnati.

Wint saw less action last season with only 71 snaps of action over six games. He saw more time in 2018 where he was an early-season starter at the nickel position before ultimately being replaced by Brendon White in the rotation as the Ohio State defense remained in a state of flux for most of the season. Wint was set to enter his redshirt senior season in 2020 before things came unraveled.

The pair of players will go before a judge in Franklin County Municipal Court on Thursday morning at 9am where each should have an opportunity to enter pleas in these cases. The pair are currently housed at the Franklin County Jail with no bond currently set.