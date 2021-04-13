COLUMBUS, Ohio –– The Ohio State football program announced most of the key details surrounding Saturday’s Spring Game at Ohio Stadium last week, but head coach Ryan Day revealed Monday that there are still a couple of elements that are up in the air.

RELATED: Ohio State to allow nearly 20K to attend Spring Game

The exact format of the exhibition and whether or not the Buckeyes will actually tackle in the Spring Game are two such uncertainties, but Day said he and the staff have a good idea of what the first half might look like at the Horseshoe.

“The plan right now is that a lot of it has to do with injuries, guys being sick,” Day said. “But I think the idea is that we're going to break up the team to a Scarlet-Gray, at least for a half a football, and then try to play that the best we can. Whether we tackle or not, that's yet to be determined. We'll decide that probably midweek. But at the very least, we'll do a thud and split the team up and play at least half football and then we may need to get some guys out of there.”