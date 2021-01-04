BuckeyeGrove - Day 'definitely' expects Fields to play against Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields had to grin and bear the pain of a side-splitting hit to the ribs in Friday's Sugar Bowl –– although the grin gave way to grimace more often than not –– but whatever lingering effects the junior carries into the national championship, head coach Ryan Day expects his quarterback to take the field. In fact, Day said in a press conference Monday that Fields had positive news to report upon waking up Saturday after the College Football Playoff win against Clemson in New Orleans. "His comment to me was that he felt better waking up in the morning than he expected," Day said. "You know, we'll keep working through the week and have a great week of preparation, get ready to play Monday night."

The hit, which resulted in the ejection of Clemson linebacker James Skalski in the second quarter Friday, knocked Fields out of the game for one play, but he returned to throw four of his six touchdowns afterward. Day called it "one of the gutsiest performances I've ever seen in person." "Justin is such a competitive guy. He wasn't going to come off the field, and that's just the way he's wired," Day said. "You were going to have to pull him off the field." Fields finished with 385 yards on 22-of-28 passing for an all-time great postseason performance, but the visibly limiting level of pain he was in –– even in the postgame presser –– raised concerns about his potential readiness for next Monday's meeting with Alabama.