BuckeyeGrove - Day 'definitely' expects Fields to play against Alabama

Day 'definitely' expects Fields to play against Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields had to grin and bear the pain of a side-splitting hit to the ribs in Friday's Sugar Bowl –– although the grin gave way to grimace more often than not –– but whatever lingering effects the junior carries into the national championship, head coach Ryan Day expects his quarterback to take the field.
In fact, Day said in a press conference Monday that Fields had positive news to report upon waking up Saturday after the College Football Playoff win against Clemson in New Orleans.
"His comment to me was that he felt better waking up in the morning than he expected," Day said. "You know, we'll keep working through the week and have a great week of preparation, get ready to play Monday night."
The hit, which resulted in the ejection of Clemson linebacker James Skalski in the second quarter Friday, knocked Fields out of the game for one play, but he returned to throw four of his six touchdowns afterward.
Day called it "one of the gutsiest performances I've ever seen in person."
"Justin is such a competitive guy. He wasn't going to come off the field, and that's just the way he's wired," Day said. "You were going to have to pull him off the field."
Fields finished with 385 yards on 22-of-28 passing for an all-time great postseason performance, but the visibly limiting level of pain he was in –– even in the postgame presser –– raised concerns about his potential readiness for next Monday's meeting with Alabama.
Day declined to get into specifics about Fields' injury, including whether or not his ribs are actually broken, but did say he "definitely" expects the record-setting Buckeye quarterback to be available.
The injury won't even impact preparation for the Crimson Tide, Day said.
"We're just going to practice the way we normally practice," Day said. "Nothing is going to change."
However, it is worth noting that Fields, who was initially scheduled to speak with the media on Monday alongside Day and Sugar Bowl Defensive MVP Tuf Borland, did not appear on the virtual press conference. Instead, taking his place was senior running back Trey Sermon.
There could be many reasons for Fields' absence, but it would be surprising if he didn't appear before the press on Wednesday or Thursday, when CFP National Championship media availabilities resume ahead of Monday's game.
The public may not find out the full extent to Fields' injury until after the championship game, if at all, but if the Sugar Bowl was any indication, the Buckeye quarterback can still be quite effective even when limited.