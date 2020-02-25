COLUMBUS, Ohio - Cameron Martinez was the lone holdout from the 2020 class who waited until National Signing Day to sign his National Letter of Intent, and now he's the lone member of the incoming class who doesn't even know what position he'll play yet.

Martinez played quarterback at Muskegon High School, but with a logjam of epic proportions inside Ohio State's quarterbacks room with Justin Fields, Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud, Martinez never would have seen the field as a signal caller, so the position change was necessary.

This opens up a world of possibilities for how Ohio State can utilize Martinez, the first of which is on offense. Ryan Day wants to see Martinez start off as an H-back and go from there to see where his skill set best fits.

“You saw what he did in his highlight film when he was a running back. He has the ability to do that,” Day said on National Signing Day. “We'll start him at that H who can come into the backfield, like you said, and take some handoffs. And who knows, that's what's exciting about him. I think he does have the ability or he could go play nickel or go play corner.”