COLUMBUS, Ohio - With new blood at the quarterback position, a crucial part to the offensive success will be the cohesion and depth of the receiving corps.

A position group which lost more than 56-percent of its receiving yards and 68.9-percent of its receiving touchdowns, the Buckeyes are looking to have a new group step into the spotlight.



According to Ryan Day, he is looking to not only looking for top performers but for depth as well.



“We want to have six, maybe seven receivers that play, so we want to roll guys,” Day said. “And whenever it fits and however that all fits in terms of those six or seven guys, we'll kind of move those around.”



The biggest contributor returning from last year’s team is K.J. Hill. Tallying almost 900 yards last season, the experience will prove valuable for the Buckeyes.



The idea is to have Hill take half the time at H-back, according to Day. The other half will be taken by either C.J. Saunders or Jaelen Gill.



The competition between Saunders and Gill is very compelling.



“They are both practicing really, really well I think,” Day said. “C.J., really good in short areas and winning one-on-on battles, and Jaelen Gill is growing. Still makes some mistakes here and there but flashes through. He's got a bright future.”



The battles for playing time in the receiving corps does not end there, however.



At the X receiver, a healthy battle between Jaylen Harris and Garrett Wilson has taken place behind Binjimen Victor.



The backup spot is what both wideouts are eyeing, but Day noted that he believes both receivers will play regardless of the competition’s outcome.



“It's been a good battle,” Day said. “I think Jaylen has gotten better and Garrett has really flashed at times. They are going at it every day.”



As far as the X position goes, Day is confident in the group of players.



“In our offense, any time you get a one-on-one match up in the X receiver, we feel they should win on the one-on-one match-up, and those body types are usually the bigger body types, the longer body types, and I think all those guys fit that,” Day said.