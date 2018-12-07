In 15 seasons as a college assistant coach Day, a New Hampshire native, spent the most amount of time at Boston College, where he worked under each of the Eagles' last four head coaches: Tom O’Brien, Jeff Jagodzinski, Frank Spaziani and Steve Addazio. Day was a graduate assistant for O’Brien during the 2003 and 2004 seasons. He came back to Chestnut Hill in 2007 to coach wide receivers, first for Jagodzinski and then for Spaziani. Following a year at Temple, where he got his first opportunity to coordinate an offense, Day was brought back to Boston College as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach in Addazio’s first season of 2013. Pennsylvania and Florida were two of Day’s primary recruiting territories during his tenure with Boston College. “(Day) has learned under some really good recruiters,” Rivals.com national analyst Mike Farrell noted. “He was a young guy at Boston College when Al Golden was there and Mike London was there and those guys were very, very good recruiters. He obviously learned a lot when he was under Urban Meyer.” Two years spent in the NFL did not diminish Day’s recruiting touch. Meyer hired him away from his mentor, Chip Kelly, to replace co-offensive coordinator Tim Beck shortly after the 2016 season concluded. At Boston College, Day was often looking for diamonds in the rough, but when he got to Ohio State there was little acclimation needed to start courting the four- and five-stars the Buckeyes primarily target. Day was hired at Ohio State a month before National Signing Day for the 2017 class. He immediately went to work reassuring blue chip quarterback recruit Tate Martell on his commitment and also assisted with a late commitment from four-star wide receiver Jaylen Harris. Before Day was hired, Ohio State had already received a commitment from a 2018 quarterback prospect in Georgia native Emory Jones. When Jones’ commitment started to soften and he began visiting other schools, Day identified and landed four-star signal caller Matthew Baldwin out of Texas, who became the only quarterback commit in the class when Jones eventually de-committed. Maybe the most notable recruiting effort from Day in that 2018 class, however, was identifying wide receiver Chris Olave as a guy the Buckeyes wanted. Day was at Mission Hills High School in California to scout four-star quarterback Jack Tuttle when he saw Olave. Ohio State would add Olave as one of its last commitments in the 2018 class, and turned him into an immediate contributor this past season for the Buckeyes' offense.

Kevin Noon