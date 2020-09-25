For some Buckeye fans, this past of college football may have been more fun to watch than those previous, knowing that Ohio State and the rest of the Big Ten will soon join the fold to jockey for supremacy in the polls.

For head coach Ryan Day though, the conference’s reinstatement of the fall season meant less watching football for fun, and more film study for the season opener against Nebraska on Oct. 24.

Day discussed the dangers of two Cornhusker playmakers Thursday on 97.1 The Fan, in junior quarterback Adrian Martinez and sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

“[Martinez] understands the value of the football, he plays situational football. He’s played against us now a couple years, and so [he’s] one of the best quarterbacks in the conference,” Day said.