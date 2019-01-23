Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-23 13:08:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Day announces his 2019 coaching staff

C82e920arcnpsmughtbh
Ryan Day has locked in his 2019 staff
Associated Press
Kevin Noon • BuckeyeGrove.com
@kevin_noon
Publisher

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ryan Day’s first coaching staff as the new head coach of the Buckeyes is complete and locked in for the 2019 season. The university released a statement on Wednesday afternoon announcing the 10 assistants that will join Day for this upcoming season.

There are no surprises on the list after Day went out and made several moves, most of them on defense, to lock down his first set of assistants since taking over the head coaching duties from the now-retired Urban Meyer.

“I am really excited with this foundation of coaches who will mentor, coach and prepare in all areas the young men in our program,” Day said in a statement. “I am obviously very comfortable with the coaches who have been here and helped us win consecutive Big Ten championships and bowl games, and I am thrilled they want to continue to help this program pursue championships and achievements.

The additions include Mike Yurcich (passing game coordinator/co-offensive coordinator), Jeff Hafley (co-defensive coordinator/secondary) Greg Mattison (co-defensive coordinator), Al Washington (linebackers) and Matt Barnes (special teams coordinator/assistant secondary).

The coaches gone from the previous staff include Greg Schiano, Alex Grinch, Bill Davis and Taver Johnson.

Day retained Kevin Wilson, Larry Johnson, Greg Studrawa and Tony Alford while announcing early in the process the elevation of Brian Hartline from interim to permanent wide receivers coach.

“I am also confident the new assistant coaches will make an immediate impact on this program," Day added. "I’m really looking forward to working with this staff these next couple months shaping the program and developing our players for the 2019 season.”

Ohio State Football Coaching Staff
Name Title

Ryan Day

Head Coach

Larry Johnson

Associate Head Coach/Defensive Line

Greg Mattison

Co-Defensive Coordinator

Jeff Hafley

Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary

Al Washington

Linebackers

Tony Alford

Assistant Head Coach for Offense/Running Backs

Brian Hartline

Wide Receivers

Greg Studrawa

Offensive Line

Kevin Wilson

Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends

Mike Yurcich

Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Matt Barnes

Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Secondary
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}