COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ryan Day’s first coaching staff as the new head coach of the Buckeyes is complete and locked in for the 2019 season. The university released a statement on Wednesday afternoon announcing the 10 assistants that will join Day for this upcoming season.

There are no surprises on the list after Day went out and made several moves, most of them on defense, to lock down his first set of assistants since taking over the head coaching duties from the now-retired Urban Meyer.

“I am really excited with this foundation of coaches who will mentor, coach and prepare in all areas the young men in our program,” Day said in a statement. “I am obviously very comfortable with the coaches who have been here and helped us win consecutive Big Ten championships and bowl games, and I am thrilled they want to continue to help this program pursue championships and achievements.

The additions include Mike Yurcich (passing game coordinator/co-offensive coordinator), Jeff Hafley (co-defensive coordinator/secondary) Greg Mattison (co-defensive coordinator), Al Washington (linebackers) and Matt Barnes (special teams coordinator/assistant secondary).

The coaches gone from the previous staff include Greg Schiano, Alex Grinch, Bill Davis and Taver Johnson.

Day retained Kevin Wilson, Larry Johnson, Greg Studrawa and Tony Alford while announcing early in the process the elevation of Brian Hartline from interim to permanent wide receivers coach.

“I am also confident the new assistant coaches will make an immediate impact on this program," Day added. "I’m really looking forward to working with this staff these next couple months shaping the program and developing our players for the 2019 season.”