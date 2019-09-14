BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The final score will never really show how close the game was on the scoreboard after the first quarter as the Buckeyes held a small 7-3 lead going into the second frame. Sure, the Buckeyes largely outplayed the Hoosiers in the first quarter but there was a sense of, 'Here we go again' among some Ohio State fans as playing at Memorial Stadium continued to be a challenging venue.

Then a 23-point second quarter and a 21-point third quarter took all doubt out of the afternoon as JK Dobbins rushed for 193 yards and Master Teague had 106 of his own while the Buckeyes were efficient but not overly flashy in the throw game with just 199 yards but that still did see Justin Fields find three different pass-catchers for touchdown strikes.

The Ohio State defense played very well with Chase Young notching a pair of sacks and the defense holding the Hoosiers to just 10 points while scoring a touchdown on a pick-six from 96-yards out.

We will have plenty more on this game through the next couple of days but check out what Ryan Day and Justin Fields each had to say postgame after the Buckeyes big win.