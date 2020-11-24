Ryan Day remembers his worst days as a college quarterback more vividly than his best.

He can recount the game against Northeastern in which he threw five interceptions, or his four-pick day against Massachusetts.

“You don’t forget those things,” Day said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Justin Fields had one of those days. He threw two interceptions in the first quarter against Indiana and looked frazzled throughout, ending up with three picks and a number of uncharacteristic plays.

Ohio State had not seen that side of Fields before the Indiana game. Usually calm and composed, the junior has built a reputation on efficiency and accuracy in the pocket.



So after his disappointing performance, Day said it was important that he and his quarterback spend time together to work through the kinks.

“He’s his worst critic,” Day said. “He’s really hard on himself, and that’s what makes him great. He’s very, very competitive. We just talked about, in some of those situations, not forcing the action, not trying to do too much with it.”