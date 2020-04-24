After an impressive fifth year with the Buckeyes, DaVon Hamilton will head to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 73rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

A three-star recruit out of Pickerington, Ohio, Hamilton was a consistent presence for Ohio State in his first two seasons. He played in 26 games during his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons while accounting for 22 tackles, seven for a loss, and a sack.

His junior year saw him compete in all 14 games on his way to 16 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, and a fumble returned for a touchdown against TCU, his only career score.

Going into his graduate year, it seemed unlikely that a career in football beyond the Buckeyes would be viable for Hamilon. He picked up just 38 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and one sack in his first 40 games and three starts.

However, after a strong spring and fall camp, the narrative changed, and Hamilton was left with little between himself and becoming one of the best players on Ohio State's defensive line.

He exploded for 28 tackles, 9.5 for a loss, and picked up six sacks in 14 starts in 2019. He was arguably the second-best player on Ohio State's defensive line besides Chase Young, and a huge part of Ohio State's dominance in the trenches on defense which led to the Buckeyes having the eighth best rushing defense.

He had a career-high of five tackles against Michigan and two sacks against Maryland in 2019 as Ohio State earned a berth in the College Football Playoffs. Hamilton had three tackles and a sack in the Buckeyes' loss to Clemson.

Hamilton was named third team All-Big Ten, and after an invite to the NFL Combine, he led all defensive linemen with 33 reps in the 225-pound bench press.

Overall, Hamilton finished his career with 66 tackles, 20 for a loss, with seven sacks and a fumble returned for a touchdown.

Hamilton is the fourth Ohio State defensive tackle taken in the NFL Draft since 2015.