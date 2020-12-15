BuckeyeGrove - Davis wins Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year honor

The trophy case of Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis received another addition on Tuesday, as the redshirt junior was awarded the distinction of the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Davis, a first-team All-American in 2019 and a selection for the Big Ten’s All-Decade team over the summer, is the first Buckeye to win the award since Billy Price in 2017.

This year marks the ninth time a Buckeye has won the award, which dates back to 1984, and Davis is the seventh different Ohio State offensive lineman to be given the honor.

Ohio State tackle Korey Stringer became the first Buckeye to win the award in 1993, and repeated the following season. Orlando Pace kept the streak alive in 1995, and won the award a second time in ‘96 to make it four straight years that an Ohio State player had won the award.