When Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis chose to be honored on Senior Day against Michigan, he had no idea that it would soon be snatched away.

Getting over the cancellation of both Ohio State’s biggest rivalry game and its afternoon to showcase seniors wasn’t easy for Davis, a redshirt junior in his last season with the program.

“Oh, man. It was really tough,” Davis said on Tuesday. “Especially when we found out super early in the week like that-- at least for me personally, that’s what I was thinking of. It was like, man, here we are on Saturday having a practice when we’d be getting ready for a game right now.”