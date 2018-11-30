INDIANAPOLIS-- Beyond a doubt, the Ohio State offensive line played its best game of the season against Michigan.

Surrendering four pressures and zero sacks against one of the best defensive fronts in the country, the slobs were a primary catalyst for the offense scoring the way it scored.

One "but" attached to that -- redshirt senior guard Demetrious Knox injured his foot and is out the rest of the season.



"Demetrious, that was a tough one," coach Urban Meyer said.