COLUMBUS, Ohio – Wyatt Davis enters the 2019 season as one of the few Buckeyes with actual starting experience on the offensive line. Granted, he only started two games last season, but they were big games with a season-ending injury to Demetrius Knox opening the door to start in the Big Ten Championship Game and the Rose Bowl.

Now, the third-year sophomore (to be) seems to have a starting position on lockdown as the Buckeyes look to replace four starters from last year’s team and rebuild a line that probably did not get nearly enough credit last season for the job that it did.

While it seems that Davis is likely going to be a day one starter at offensive guard, he is not taking that type of approach in spring practice and is just focused on getting better.

“I have not really been focusing on (being a starter or not),” Davis said. “I have just been focusing on getting out here with the guys every day and just controlling what I can control.”