For the first time since committing to Ohio State on August 18, 2020, Dasan McCullough finally had an opportunity to make his way out to Columbus this past weekend.

The Rivals100 defender did not get to take a self-guided tour of the campus or make his way inside Ohio Stadium, but did drive by the school on Saturday. He stayed the night, and was also a spectator at the Under Armour All-America Camp at Fortress Obetz on Sunday.

While he did not get to tour Ohio State’s campus or participate in the camp due to an injury, McCullough says it was exciting to be able to get out to his future home.

“I’ve been pretty anxious,” McCullough told BuckeyeGrove's Griffin Strom. “I’ve been talking with CJ [Hicks] for over a year now, and this is our first time meeting. So, it’s been a pretty cool experience... I got to see [The Shoe] for the first time on Saturday as I drove by it. That was actually the first time I ever saw it, so it’s pretty exciting.”

It would not be an interview with Dasan McCullough if the topic of recruiting other prospects did not pop up. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder says some of the top players on his board are five-stars Shawn Murphy and Walter Nolen, as well as Dallan Hayden, Damari Alston and Ryan Turner.

There were not too many targets for the Buckeyes at Sunday’s camp, but McCullough says there were some attendees that he feels good about the program’s chances with.

“There are some guys,” McCullough said. “I’m not going to say any names. Decisions might be made soon. There are definitely some others guys that aren’t committed, but they’re interested.”