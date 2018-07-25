Ohio State's 2020 class is already starting to come together quickly and the Buckeyes added another priority target on Wednesday night in Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral running back Darvon Hubbard.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound prospect and Akron (Ohio) native chose the Buckeyes over Georgia, LSU, and many others, deciding to return to his home state to play his college football. Hubbard is commitment No. 6 in Ohio State's impressive 2020 recruiting class as the Buckeyes are off to a hot start with the rising junior class.

Hubbard is also the teammate of Buckeyes' quarterback commit Jack Miller. The two have quickly built a great friendship during Hubbard's first year out West.

Buckeyegrove.com has more coming on Hubbard's pledge to Ohio State.



