CINCINNATI -- As one of just a very small handful of in-state targets that the Buckeyes prioritized early, Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton defensive lineman Darrion Henry gave Ohio State's class a huge boost with his summer commitment.

"I just wanted to get my family more involved, more around the coaches and stuff," said Henry as he reflected on his decision to commit to Ohio State. "I wanted them to get a better relationship with coach Day and coach Johnson and they did. I felt after they gained that relationship with the coaches that it was time."

The four-star prospect was not too concerned about the off-season coaching change in Columbus and found very quickly that the core strengths of the program wouldn't be changing.

"The transition wasn't too big (of an issue), my only thing was how the leadership was going to be when coach Urban Meyer left," he explained. "But everything didn't change really, so this was the place for me."

As Henry works to recover from off-season shoulder surgery, his goals include recording 20 sacks this fall. He's feeling back in top form and gave Ohio State fans an inside look at what he's going to bring to the program next season.

"Somebody that's going to go one-hundred percent every play," he said. "Just a go get it guy and a great person in the community."

You can hear more from Henry on his relationships at Ohio State, senior season goals, coming back from shoulder surgery, and more in the video above.