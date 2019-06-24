News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 17:37:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Darrion Henry recaps Ohio State official visit

Dmc0twjt7t8aypoxaevv
Darrion Henry has built a two-year relationship with Larry Johnson. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

A two-year recruitment for Ohio State is about to come to a close on Saturday. The Buckeyes have put in a lot of time and effort on Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton defensive lineman Darrion Henry and w...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}