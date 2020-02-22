COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a few months, the new influx of Ohio State talent will enter the NFL.

The annual tradition of Buckeyes dominating the draft boards has returned for its 2020 season, and there is no shortage in players that look to dominate the top picks. Daniel Jeremiah, an analyst for the NFL Network, was able to offer his insight into what he thinks of the players coming out of Columbus.

Jeremiah focused on the prospects of Chase Young and Jeff Okudah, who he has slotted as going No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Focusing on Young, Jeremiah was against the Washington Redskins from trading out of second pick, because of the value of getting an elite edge rusher.

“That would be five, six, seven would be the only teams I would consider talking to, and you're talking multiple ones plus some sugar,” Jeremiah said on what would be needed to trade out of the second pick. “You've got to get a lot to get out of there, because even if you get to five, you won't see Chase Young at that point in time. So you're trading off a premier player at the second most valuable position in the sport. You're going to have to get a heck of a haul to do that.”