Damon Webb always seemed to be in the right spot for the Buckeyes during his senior season during a strong career for Ohio State, and he was in the right spot for the Tennessee Titans as they signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Webb will join former Ohio State cornerbacks coach Kerry Coombs and first year head coach and former Ohio State defensive line and linebackers coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee.

Webb is the latest Ohio State safety to come off the board since Malik Hooker was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the 2017 Draft.

One of the last images that Ohio State fans will have of Webb is his interception of Sam Darnold and the USC Trojans in Ohio State's Cotton Bowl win to wrap up his career. Webb had five interceptions in his final year with the Buckeyes, including ones against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship game and Michigan State.

There are a lot of things that Webb does right, and Pro Football Focus said that Webb may be the "best pure free safety in the draft". Now, Webb has the opportunity to show his new team that he can live by that label and try and make the 53-man roster.