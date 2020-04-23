Damon Arnette became the second Ohio State cornerback to be taken in the 2020 NFL Draft when he was taken by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round with the No. 19 pick.

Arnette had the option to leave for the NFL after the 2018 season, but he elected to come back for his final year and receive guidance from Jeff Hafley. Under Hafley's tutelage, Arnette and the Ohio State secondary were able to find the success that eluded them throughout the 2018 season.

In 2019, Ohio State allowed the second fewest passing yards in the country. The 148.1 passing yards allowed per game was a huge improvement from the 239.8 passing yards per game they allowed in 2018.



Arnette came to Ohio State as a three-star recruit, but he would become a staple in Ohio State's defensive lineups. The Florida native would play in 53 games as a Buckeye, and he would start 38 of those games at cornerback.

The five-year Buckeye would record five interceptions throughout his career, and he would break up another 22 passes.

In his final season, Arnette would break his right wrist before the season opener. Despite the setback and limitation, Arnette would only miss one game for the Buckeyes in 2019, and he was able to put together an impressive year as part of an elite secondary.

Arnette's highlight play would come in the form of an interception against Indiana in which he returned it 96 yards for a touchdown.

Arnette would be named to the second-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media.

At the NFL Combine, Arnette ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds

Arnette joins Jeff Okudah as Ohio State defensive backs selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Jordan Fuller still remains on the board.

With the selection, Arnette becomes the 14th defensive back from Ohio State to be drafted since 2010.