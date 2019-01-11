However, on Friday, the now redshirt senior cornerback announced on Instagram that he will return to play out his final season with the Buckeyes with the hopes of capturing a College Football Playoff National Championship.

With all of the players that are departing for the NFL or staying to play in the upcoming 2019 college football season for the Buckeyes, Damon Arnette was seen as a player that was a sure departure for the NFL.

Arnette just completed his fourth year in the program but was just a junior in terms of elgibility after sitting out a redshirt season to start of his career after signing with Ohio State out of St. Thomas Aquinas high school in Fort Lauderdale.

During Arnette’s career, he racked up more than 100 tackles and had four interceptions for the Buckeyes along with a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

Arnette was honored as an honorable mention All-Big Ten team member in 2017 and split time in the cornerback rotation this year with Kendall Sheffield and Jeffrey Okudah.

The biggest game in terms of production for Arnette took place in 2017 in the game against Oklahoma when he tallied seven takes in Ohio State’s home loss to the Sooners. In the most recent season, Arnette had a big interception against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Ohio State got some good news earlier in the month when Jordan Fuller announced that he would return at his safety position, a surprise to many when it came down to Fuller’s decision. Arnette’s decision to return for his fifth year was also a surprise with Arnette telling the media after Ohio State’s 28-23 Rose Bowl victory that he was leaning toward turning pro.

Arnette will join an experienced cornerback group that consists of Sheffield, Okudah, Shaun Wade and a player that could see some time at corner next year in Sevyn Banks.