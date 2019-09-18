COLUMBUS, Ohio – Damon Arnette bought into the vision presented to him by Jeff Hafley, and this season is shaping up to be invaluable for the development of the fifth-year defensive back.

Indiana has the ball on the seven-yard line with four seconds left in the third quarter. The score is 44-10 in favor of the Buckeyes, and a score or a stop would be rather meaningless to the outcome of the game.

With the game already decided, the outcome of this play would actually mean something very important to one player, however. Arnette would jump the pass and return the ball 96 yards for a touchdown, but even the play Arnette described as “the biggest play I’ve made in my life” could not encapsulate what it truly meant.

This play was worth a lot more than six points to Arnette. The play served as validation that he had made the right decision to forgo the NFL and return to Ohio State.

“The interception just reminded me like I told you, you should have came back,” Arnette said.

Arnette was sure that he made the right decision two weeks before the Indiana game even kicked.

“That first game coming out of the tunnel is when I realized I made the right decision,” Arnette said.

The opportunity to come back for another year is already paying off statistically for Arnette. Along with his interception returned for a touchdown, he has two pass breakups and eight tackles on the season.

Hafley has been crucial in the development of Arnette in his final season at the collegiate level. Arnette believed that Hafley had the knowledge and the coaching ability to get him to the next level.

Arnette’s knowledge of the game has grown since playing under Hafley, and the corner’s progression will only continue.

“Working with coach Hafley, he has definitely improved my knowledge of understanding formations and concepts and everything like that,” Arnette said.

With his increased knowledge and understanding of what is going on, the game is beginning to slow down for the talented Arnette.

“When you can recognize formations when they come out, it slows everything down for me, because it’s like eliminating certain things,” Arnette said.