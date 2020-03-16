COLUMBUS, Ohio – Waiting your turn is never easy.

The Buckeyes will have great depth at the linebacker positions in 2020, and while this is a luxury for the team, it can make it more difficult for a talented player to see playing time. For Dallas Gant, the focus is on improvement and executing when his number is called.

From his freshman to sophomore season, Gant saw an increase in opportunity and production. Playing in all 14 games in 2019, Gant was able to record 21 tackles, three of which went for a loss of yardage.

The increased opportunity did not just appear; instead, it was born from Gant’s ability to develop and change from his first year to his second season.