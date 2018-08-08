The Buckeyes brought in one of the nation's top recruiting classes nationally and each member of that class are not focused on 'losing their black stripe' and being an official part of the Ohio State team.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – While the majority of conversations about Ohio State football revolve around things that are off the field, there are still a lot of things to be talked about that are actually football-related as fall camp continues to take place over at the WHAC facility.

⬛️🚨 #LBU got a new Buckeye in the room‼️ @Dallas_Gant got his black stripe off‼️ #GoBucks #WinTheMoment pic.twitter.com/uVwIP7LHCz

Toledo (Ohio) linebacker Dallas Gant achieved that goal on Wednesday as he made that big step in his Ohio State career and was honored in front of the team.

Gant was a four-star recruit out of St. John's High School and committed to the Buckeyes back in May of 2017. Gant was not one of the early enrollees to the Ohio State program but that has not slowed him down from taking to the Ohio State systems quickly as evidenced by the honor of losing his stripe.

Tommy Togiai, defensive tackle, lost his stripe during the spring and a total of two Buckeyes in this class of 2018 have now lost their stripes.