Dakota Patterson made an impression at Ohio State camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes welcomed class of 2023 athlete Dakota Patterson to camp on Wednesday and it was a good chance for the 6-foot-2, 191-pounder to check things out, especially since this was a first visit to Ohio State for the Corbin (Ky.) product.

Patterson would work out with the wide receivers, under the supervision of Brian Hartline, among others. The trip on the whole was a huge success in the eyes of Patterson and he is glad that he reached out to Ohio State to put the wheels in motion.

“I told (coach Hartline that) I'd love to talk Ohio State football with him, and he sent me the camp flyer,” Patterson said. “We got here (and we talked for) 45 minutes before everything came down. He showed me the campus, showed me everything around. I love it.”

With seven offers already in hand, Patterson is not exactly an unknown on the recruiting circuit and it certainly gave the young athlete everything he needed to go out and compete with a talented receiver group.

“I feel really good about my performance,” Patterson said. “I felt like I came out here and turned some heads and I feel like I’ve done my thing to my best ability. So, I feel pretty good about it.”