Dakota Patterson made an impression at Ohio State camp
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes welcomed class of 2023 athlete Dakota Patterson to camp on Wednesday and it was a good chance for the 6-foot-2, 191-pounder to check things out, especially since this was a first visit to Ohio State for the Corbin (Ky.) product.
Patterson would work out with the wide receivers, under the supervision of Brian Hartline, among others. The trip on the whole was a huge success in the eyes of Patterson and he is glad that he reached out to Ohio State to put the wheels in motion.
“I told (coach Hartline that) I'd love to talk Ohio State football with him, and he sent me the camp flyer,” Patterson said. “We got here (and we talked for) 45 minutes before everything came down. He showed me the campus, showed me everything around. I love it.”
With seven offers already in hand, Patterson is not exactly an unknown on the recruiting circuit and it certainly gave the young athlete everything he needed to go out and compete with a talented receiver group.
“I feel really good about my performance,” Patterson said. “I felt like I came out here and turned some heads and I feel like I’ve done my thing to my best ability. So, I feel pretty good about it.”
The immediate feedback from Ohio State was very positive.
“(Hartline) said he loved the way I performed, and he said I really (stood) out,” Patterson said. “And I was definitely the man out here, is what he said.”
Patterson already holds offers from Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Purdue, UVA, WVU, Wisconsin and Eastern Kentucky. Prior to the camp, Kentucky was standing out along with Wisconsin and West Virginia.
It has already been a busy camp season midway through the month and Patterson feels that he has hit the camps that he wanted to hit with Ohio State now in the rearview mirror.
“Last week I had three camps prior to this one so this is my fourth one, so I'm done,” Patterson said.
It certainly appears that a return visit could be in order at some point for Patterson to check out things outside of the football complex, but at this point, everything that Patterson saw has been impressive.
“I'm loving it right now,” Patterson said. “I'm loving everything about it, the community, just the fields, the facility, everything's good around here.”
The Buckeyes have fewer than half-a-dozen offers out at the wide receiver position for the class of 2023 and it may take some time to sort things out, but Patterson really felt good about how things went.
What might happen to things if Ohio State decides to get involved and comes to the table with an offer?
“It's definitely number one, 100-percent, I don't know,” Patterson said. “I don't know what would happen if I got it though. I might have to sign on it.”
Time will tell if that offer comes down the line but for now, it appears that Patterson will be keeping a very close eye on Ohio State and the Buckeyes will do the same.