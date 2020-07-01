BuckeyeGrove - Dakich, Jackson discuss Buckeye memories, reuniting on court for TBT

Dakich, Jackson discuss Buckeye memories, reuniting on court for TBT
Leaving his suit jacket and tie on his seat on the sidelines, Andrew Dakich will don a jersey once again.
He will have the opportunity to reunite with C.J. Jackson, a returning Big X point guard who was an Ohio State teammate of his during the 2017-18 season. When asked to think back on playing alongside Jackson, Dakich had one specific moment from that season.
“His shot against Indiana that saved my a–– from embarrassment where I wasn’t going to be allowed back on the plane because I had a crucial turnover the possession before,” Dakich said. “That’s the first thing that comes to mind.”
That crucial memory of Dakich and Jackson on the floor as teammates came on Feb. 23, 2018. Then-No. 16 Ohio State led 77-76 with less than a minute to go in double overtime in the Assembly hall until the Hoosiers capitalized on a Dakich-committed turnover to go up 78-77.
“When I passed it to him initially and I realized he wasn’t going to catch it, if anyone’s played a game or been to a game at Indiana, you can’t hear yourself, the floor’s shaking,” Jackson said. “[Chris Holtmann] does a good job of just trying to get us to play the next play and not worry about the pass, and at that time we couldn’t really worry about that. I know he didn’t do it on purpose, so we just had to continue to play and they ended up scoring, and it ended up working out for us in the end so we can kind of laugh about it now.”
Jackson turned up his clutch ability on the next possession and hit a three-pointer from the top of the key with 1.6 seconds left to dash Indiana’s hopes of a regular-season finale upset, helping the Buckeyes win 80-77.
“Every now and then I’ll get mentioned or tagged in something about it,” Jackson said. “Honestly it will be a fond memory of mine, but obviously for Indiana fans, they can’t forget it either.”
Dakich praised Jackson for being one of the leaders on that Ohio State team that went 25-9, finishing second in the Big Ten conference and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
“His selflessness and how he plays the game the right way,” Dakich said. “He had a stellar career those two years, one when I was a player and one when I was a GA, averaging what he did 12-4-4 and leading a team to the Round of 32 back-to-back years.”
Just two seasons removed from his days as a student athlete, Dakich, who is the current men’s basketball program assistant, will serve as the general manager and point guard on the Big X roster for The Basketball Tournament 2020 season.
🚨Your full TBT 2020 schedule 🚨— TBT (@thetournament) June 30, 2020
Basketball is BACK July 4 at 3 pm live on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/SDaz89jfuN
“It was really exciting just to get up and down with these guys, we’re very talented from top to bottom,” Dakich said. “I was actually the last one to show up [for practice] because I was the only one who didn’t get his test results back. They got it going, they did some shooting drills, stretched out and when I got in there they were playing five-on-five half-court.”
Dakich joined Ohio State prior to the 2017-18 season as a graduate transfer from Michigan. He played in all 34 games where he shot 47 percent from the field and averaged 19 minutes per game. After his Buckeye career Dakich helped form Big X, a TBT squad comprised of former standouts in the Big Ten. He did not play in TBT last year due to injury.
“Last year he wasn’t able to play because of injury and other things, but now he can play so I’m excited,” Jackson said. “He’s a very underrated player and he can hold his own out there so I’m excited to play with him.”
There is potential for three players from that 2017-18 Ohio State team to take the court once again. Forward Jae’Sean Tate was set to play for Big X this year, but tested positive for the coronavirus in early June, throwing his status in the air.
“Guys like JT, a guy that can do just so much, I think he’d be perfect for this tournament,” Dakich said. “That’s why I’ve wanted him the past three seasons. He really wants to play this year, so we’re just hoping that he can pass his test and rejoin us after the first game.”
Big X is currently slated as the No. 9 seed, just missing out on a first round bye that the top eight seeds received. Carmen’s Crew stands tall as the team to beat, and if a matchup with the reigning champions is in the cards, Dakich says the hype will certainly be there.
“This is going to be the first basketball everybody sees,” Dakich said. “I think the ratings are going to go off the charts, you get to play on ESPN, you get to play for over a million dollars, and it’s the only thing that’s happening. This is a perfect year for TBT that I think is just gonna be an exceptional tournament.
Dakich and Jackson will retake the floor as teammates once again to kick off TBT for No. 9 Big X at 3 p.m. on July 4 against the No. 24 Jackson Underdawgs on ESPN.