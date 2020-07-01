BuckeyeGrove - Dakich, Jackson discuss Buckeye memories, reuniting on court for TBT

Leaving his suit jacket and tie on his seat on the sidelines, Andrew Dakich will don a jersey once again. He will have the opportunity to reunite with C.J. Jackson, a returning Big X point guard who was an Ohio State teammate of his during the 2017-18 season. When asked to think back on playing alongside Jackson, Dakich had one specific moment from that season. “His shot against Indiana that saved my a–– from embarrassment where I wasn’t going to be allowed back on the plane because I had a crucial turnover the possession before,” Dakich said. “That’s the first thing that comes to mind.” That crucial memory of Dakich and Jackson on the floor as teammates came on Feb. 23, 2018. Then-No. 16 Ohio State led 77-76 with less than a minute to go in double overtime in the Assembly hall until the Hoosiers capitalized on a Dakich-committed turnover to go up 78-77. “When I passed it to him initially and I realized he wasn’t going to catch it, if anyone’s played a game or been to a game at Indiana, you can’t hear yourself, the floor’s shaking,” Jackson said. “[Chris Holtmann] does a good job of just trying to get us to play the next play and not worry about the pass, and at that time we couldn’t really worry about that. I know he didn’t do it on purpose, so we just had to continue to play and they ended up scoring, and it ended up working out for us in the end so we can kind of laugh about it now.”



C.J. Jackson remembered the end of the Indiana game in detail. (Associated Press)

Jackson turned up his clutch ability on the next possession and hit a three-pointer from the top of the key with 1.6 seconds left to dash Indiana’s hopes of a regular-season finale upset, helping the Buckeyes win 80-77. “Every now and then I’ll get mentioned or tagged in something about it,” Jackson said. “Honestly it will be a fond memory of mine, but obviously for Indiana fans, they can’t forget it either.” Dakich praised Jackson for being one of the leaders on that Ohio State team that went 25-9, finishing second in the Big Ten conference and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. “His selflessness and how he plays the game the right way,” Dakich said. “He had a stellar career those two years, one when I was a player and one when I was a GA, averaging what he did 12-4-4 and leading a team to the Round of 32 back-to-back years.” Just two seasons removed from his days as a student athlete, Dakich, who is the current men’s basketball program assistant, will serve as the general manager and point guard on the Big X roster for The Basketball Tournament 2020 season.

