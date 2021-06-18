Dailyn Swain talks recruitment blow up, upcoming OSU visit and more

There is a chance that trend could be broken in the 2023 class, however.

Despite the Columbus area having a plethora of basketball talent year in and year out, Ohio State has not offered a single local prospect since the 2019 recruiting cycle when they extended an offer to Pickerington Central’s Jeremiah Francis , who later on committed to North Carolina.

Columbus Africentric Early College has an extremely special rising junior in 6-foot-6 wing Dailyn Swain.

Swain, who’s recruitment has blown up over the last couple of weeks, is exactly what you think of when you are envisioning a high major wing. He has great length, handling ability, IQ and ability to score from all three levels and is also not afraid to sit down on the opposing team’s best player on the defensive end.

While he held offers from Ohio and Toledo heading into the spring, power five schools are beginning to take notice of the talented 2023, who plays for All-Ohio Red on the EYBL circuit.

Over the last week Swain has added offers from Xavier, Kansas State, Marquette and Arizona State and this list will only continue to grow.

“Schools say they like my versatility,” Swain told BuckeyeGrove. “They like my size and ability to use my length on defense and also run the show on offense.”

While he only holds six offers at this point, plenty of high major programs are getting to know Swain better and staying in close contact with him.

“I have received interest from West Virginia, George Washington, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Dayton, Duquesne, Butler, Indiana, Cincinnati, Purdue, Loyola Chicago, Louisville and Michigan,” said Swain. “I am going to Toledo and Ohio State for visits and am working on getting back to Butler for another visit as well.”

When it comes to Ohio State, the relationship is still in the beginning stages of being built, but Swain told me he is really looking forward to get a better feel for the campus and coaching staff in Columbus when he visits unofficially next Wednesday, June 23.

“I have only talked to Coach (Ryan) Pedon and it has been a minute since we last talked but I am looking forward to meeting all of the coaches on my visit on Wednesday,” Swain told me.

While has added a handful of offers during the month of June, Swain knows his real chance to prove himself will be during the July live period when he will go up against some of the country’s top players every game on the EYBL circuit for All-Ohio Red’s loaded 16u squad.

“I am really looking forward to proving that I can guard the best of the best and just to show how much stronger my game has gotten overall,” said Swain.

Looking to break the mold of Ohio State not offering any local players over the last several years, Swain knows that July will be a big month for his stock not only in the eyes of the Buckeyes coaching staff, but also in front of a handful of other power five programs during every game on the circuit.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of June plays out for Swain, however, as he still has several visits planned and Ohio State has offered several in-state 2023’s such as Austin Parks and Gabe Cupps during their unofficial visits to campus.



