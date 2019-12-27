"Just so happens that you've got two undefeated conference champions battling it out, and that have had special years," Swinney said. "Built very similar, both teams run the ball, both teams have great dynamic, play making quarterbacks and running backs and receivers, built in the trenches, you know."

Despite the different paths these teams have taken this year to get into the College Football Playoffs, Swinney says he sees a lot of similarities between the two powerhouses.

With the playoff semifinal matchup taking place tomorrow, Ryan Day and Dabo Swinney each provided a final update in a joint press conference where the two head coaches could trade handshakes and niceties before taking the field against each other on Saturday.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - It's been a long wait since it was announced nearly three weeks ago that Ohio State would take on Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, but with bowl season finally in full swing, we're now just a little over 24 hours away from the highly awaited playoff game.

The winner of Saturday's Fiesta Bowl will have a date with either LSU or Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but this won't be the first time this season that Clemson has treated a game as must-win.

Swinney and the Tigers have viewed every game this season as a playoff game, but it's this time of the year that the losses can have season-ending consequences, and with two playoff losses under his belt, Swinney knows what's at stake on Saturday.

"Well, it is a national championship game because we don't win it, you ain't going to the national championship. So, that's just the way every game is to be honest with you. We really take that approach every week. We feel like we've been in playoff football all year," Swinney said. "You know, it's been a best-of-one every single week for us every week, all year, so this is just - this one is, truly, if you win this one you get to go to the national championship, so it's what it is."

The Tigers will come into the Fiesta Bowl as the No. 3 seed and have attempted to spin some underdog status despite being favored in the game, but even with that, Swinney expects Brent Venables' defense to be one of the most challenging the Buckeyes have faced.

"We're still true to our identity but it's helped us to be a little more multiple and create some challenges from week to week," Swinney said. "I think we've been probably a little more difficult to prepare for this year with a little bit of unknown whereas last year, we were a pretty base team, although we change our fronts up a lot, but we were pretty base personnel team with the type of guys that we had up front."

The lead up to the Fiesta Bowl has featured compliments thrown by every coach and player to the other team, but the attitude will shift once these teams take the field.

Ohio State will look to finally beat Clemson for the first time in team history and avenge the 2016 Fiesta Bowl loss while the Tigers will want to hold on to their spot as one of the top teams in college football with another national championship berth.

For now, though, Swinney had nothing but respect to throw Ohio State's way as he and Ryan Day shook hands and parted ways for the last time until they take the sidelines at State Farm Stadium for the Fiesta Bowl.

"There's just tremendous amount of respect for Ohio State, as I said earlier, kind of mirror images of each other in so many ways," Swinney said. "And you can tell that both teams like each other, play for each other, believe in themselves and their teammates, and I think that really resonates on film, so should be a heck of a game and we're all looking forward to great competition."