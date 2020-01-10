COLUMBUS, Ohio – A player’s rise to stardom is never without its speedbumps, and freshman D.J. Carton is looking to overcome his first taste of adversity.

Ohio State, along with its superstar guard in the making, jumped out to an electric start to the season, but the road has been less than smooth recently. During Ohio State’s three-game losing streak, Carton has struggled to find the production that has been so vital to the team’s success.

“I think it’s just an ongoing process for a young guy and a point guard, especially now that teams have 13, 14 games of film that they’re evaluating him on,” Chris Holtmann said. “So, they see tendencies, they read tendencies and they game plan and they’ve certainly done that.”

The Iowa native has poured in 10 points a game to go along with an average of 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Carton’s game appeared to be trending in a positive direction, and following a performance against Kentucky in which he dropped 15 points on six shots, the freshman looked ready to explode into conference play.

Before the Big Ten schedule would heat back up, the Buckeyes would end the nonconference schedule with a bout against West Virginia. The week gap between the Kentucky and West Virginia game proved costly to the positive momentum that both the Buckeyes and Carton had built, and Ohio State would begin its three-game skid.

Against the Mountaineers, Carton would put up a then-career-low three points on 1-of-5 shooting from the field. He would also tie a career high with five turnovers.

The game against West Virginia was easily Carton’s worst of his young career, but that would last only five days. Following his disappointing performance against the Mountaineers, Carton would have a scoreless performance against Wisconsin at home. In 21 minutes of action, Carton would attempt only one shot and cough the ball up four times.

While the struggles are out of character for the talented player, Holtmann knew that a stretch like this was not out of the realm of possibility.

“I’ve coached freshmen before and I’ve seen guys go through ups and downs,” Holtmann said. “It’s really hard to make judgements until you see guys go through the grind and rigors of league play.”

Holtmann has been around the block and coached his fair share of freshmen, so he understands the difficulty of adjusting to conference life. As recently as last year, then-freshmen Duane Washington Jr. and Luther Muhammad experienced lulls in their games in the month of January.

History says that patience is necessary for a young player like Carton, who has potential and talent that is undeniable.