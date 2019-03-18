COLUMBUS, Ohio – The excitement about the NCAA Tournament announcement has started to wear off and now the real work begins as the Ohio State men’s basketball team now prepares for an Iowa State (23-11, 9-9) team that is fresh off of winning the Big 12 Tournament.

Players will have Monday off but coaches and support staff will be very busy working on seeing what makes the Cyclones tick and why they were able to string three strong games together in a tournament setting after dropping five of their last six games in the regular season, all part of a 9-9 regular season conference record, good enough for 5th in a 10 team league.

One thing that is not uncertain is that Iowa State can score the basketball. The Cyclones are 59th in the nation with an average of 77.7 points per game, a full 8.4 points more than the Buckeyes who rank tied for 267th in the nation with just 69.3 points per contest.

“We just know they are a good offensive team,” senior guard C.J. Jackson said on Sunday night when he was asked about Iowa State and what he knew about their first-round opponent. “We were able to, just through watching basketball throughout the year, see them play a couple of times on TV.”