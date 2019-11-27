COLUMBUS, Ohio – A play in the 2016 game against Michigan will have an indirect impact on how the 2019 matchup between the Buckeyes and Wolverines turns out.

It is a late-November day in Ohio, and the ball sits on the left hash of the 15-yard line. No. 2 Ohio State trails No. 3 Michigan 27-24. The game not only has Big Ten Championship implications, but it acts as a play-in game to the College Football Playoff.

On first and 10 in the second overtime, J.T. Barrett hands the ball off to Curtis Samuel, who on the previous third down was able to scamper around and get the ball into a fourth-and-one situation.

When Samuel touched the ball at the beginning of what would be the final play, he had 71 yards from scrimmage on the day. The final 15 yards he was able to accumulate before crossing into the endzone and sealing the game are what people remember the most, however.

Samuel finished his Ohio State career with 2,535 yards from scrimmage and 24 total touchdowns, but his career will forever be remembered for a play that lasted about five seconds and is worth six points.

That is how important the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is. The game can cement legacies, and a team’s performance in the heightened atmosphere can have an impressionable impact on recruits.

One of the recruits that was in the stadium at the time of Samuel's touchdown was current Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner.

“I saw that and I was like, ‘Woah, are you kidding me? I gotta come here,’” Werner said on the play. “It was just one of those plays. I think I’m not the only one to say that, too. I was right next to other recruits and they were like, ‘Wow, this atmosphere.’”

Even after the game, Werner was still in awe of what he had watched transpire.

“I remember talking to Urban Meyer after the game and it sold me from there” Werner said. “He was like, ‘Wow, did you see that play? Did you see this game?' And I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah I did.’”