COLUMBUS, Ohio--When it comes to playing at the highest level of college football and at a university and environment like Ohio State, not everyone sees the field immediately and usually people that have never weighted their whole playing careers will have to do just that.

Yet another example of that trial and tribulation is redshirt junior offensive lineman Gavin Cupp who has had plenty of time keeping his head down and working at his craft that in this upcoming season, he is looking to start making his mark as a Buckeye in the starting five.

Cupp said now that he has an opportunity to prove himself he described his game and what he brings while giving an insight on what he has improved on and what he can do better in the remaining spring practice and the offseason before fall camp.

"Just a guy who gives it his all," Cupp said. "It's not going to be right all of the time, I'm going to have some mistakes, but I'm going to give it my all. I like to say that I'm improving in the passing game and becoming more dominant in the run game."