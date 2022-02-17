FINDLAY, Ohio — The day that Justin Frye was hired as Ohio State’s next offensive line coach and associate head coach for the offense, he texted Luke Montgomery.

The two had never met, never spoke when Frye was the offensive line coach and offensive coordinator under head coach Chip Kelly at UCLA, but the Buckeyes’ newest hire knew where the program’s priorities were.

As for Montgomery, he found that he and Frye were very similar, finding himself excited and eager to get to Columbus, to begin that relationship.