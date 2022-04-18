Crunch time awaits as Austin Siereveld visits OSU, preps for next big trip
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It’s crunch time in Austin Siereveld’s recruitment, and now the Buckeyes will be waiting out his next crucial trip.Siereveld has been to Ohio State more than a half-dozen times, but over the weeken...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news