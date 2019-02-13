COLUMBUS, Ohio-- For Ohio State freshman running back and former 3-star recruit Marcus Crowley out of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, it was better late than never when discussing his recruiting process and taught him that sometimes, good things come to those who wait.

After committing to the local Miami Hurricanes, Crowley received an official visit from Ohio State to take in the Buckeyes' eventual 36-31 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers and eventually an offer under the recruitment of Ohio State running backs' coach Tony Alford.

Crowley said he had a long-standing relationship with Alford even before his recruitment started to take off and his presence and honesty really meant a lot to Crowley in his recruitment.

“Well, Coach Tony had visited my school before then, before I even came up on my official," Crowley said. "Coach Tony was the biggest factor – the biggest factor in my recruitment. Coach Tony is a real coach that’s gonna be real with you, he ain’t gonna lie. He’s going to have everything set up for you and when I came up here, I realized, ‘This is it. This is the best fit for me.’"