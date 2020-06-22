BuckeyeGrove - Craft, Russell make Big Ten third team All-Decade

The Big Ten released its third team All-Decade basketball list Monday, and former Buckeye guards Aaron Craft and D’Angelo Russell made the cut.

Craft, a point guard for the Buckeyes from 2010-14, was the first player announced by the conference. Craft was a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, a feat that only five other players can claim.

The Findlay, Ohio, native led the conference in steals three times and made the Big Ten All-Defensive team in each of his four seasons.

Craft led the Buckeyes to the Final Four in 2012, but ultimately fell short in a two-point loss to Kansas.

Craft has played both overseas and in the NBA G-League since finishing his collegiate tenure with the Buckeyes, and helped the Ohio State basketball alumni team Carmen’s Crew win the $2 million first-place prize in The Basketball Tournament last year.

He returns for another run at the title with Carmen’s Crew this summer, but is set to retire from the sport afterwards.

Russell played just one season with the Buckeyes, but his smooth shooting and wizardry passing the ball made him a first team All-American and the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

In the 2014-15 season, Russell averaged 19.3 points, five assists and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Buckeyes, who he led to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Russell was the first Buckeye freshman to ever record a triple-double, and won the Jerry West Award given to the nation’s top shooting guard.

In the NBA, Russell is a career 17.5 points per game scorer, with 5.3 assists to boot.

Also landing on the Big Ten third team All-Decade was Indiana guard Yogi Ferrell, Purdue forward JaJuan Johnson and Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy.