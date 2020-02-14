COLUMBUS, Ohio – While so much focus on Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2020 has been placed on the offensive side of the ball with a heavy emphasis on wide receiver and quarterback, don’t sleep on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan was one of three defensive linemen to sign with the Buckeyes in December and the Rivals250 member is already on campus and going through his first winter session at Ohio State and getting used to the rigors of being a collegiate student athlete.

The 6-foot-5, 262-pounder picked Ohio State over 30-plus other offers, including ones from the other three national semifinalists in the CFP last year with LSU, Clemson and Oklahoma all listed as reported offers to the four-star defensive end.

But it was the Buckeyes that won out in the end and now Cowan is hoping to be one of the next great defensive linemen to come out of the Ohio State program, working under the great Larry Johnson.