Cowan ready to start Ohio State career
Ohio State signee Jacolbe Cowan talks about his future with the Buckeyes from the Under Armour All-American Game
The Under Armour All-American Game will be played on Thursday January 2 at 6 PM EST, and one of the future Ohio State Buckeyes who fans can see in action is Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder signed with the Scarlet and Gray in the early period as a 4-star prospect, the No. 138 player in the country, the No. 7 strong-side end, and No. 6 in the state of North Carolina.
The UA Game is the last step in Cowan’s high school career, as he’ll soon be starting his three to five years in Columbus.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news