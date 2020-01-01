The Under Armour All-American Game will be played on Thursday January 2 at 6 PM EST, and one of the future Ohio State Buckeyes who fans can see in action is Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder signed with the Scarlet and Gray in the early period as a 4-star prospect, the No. 138 player in the country, the No. 7 strong-side end, and No. 6 in the state of North Carolina.

The UA Game is the last step in Cowan’s high school career, as he’ll soon be starting his three to five years in Columbus.