{{ timeAgo('2020-01-01 18:06:08 -0600') }}

Cowan ready to start Ohio State career

Alex Gleitman
Staff Writer
@alexgleitman

Ohio State signee Jacolbe Cowan talks about his future with the Buckeyes from the Under Armour All-American Game

The Under Armour All-American Game will be played on Thursday January 2 at 6 PM EST, and one of the future Ohio State Buckeyes who fans can see in action is Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder signed with the Scarlet and Gray in the early period as a 4-star prospect, the No. 138 player in the country, the No. 7 strong-side end, and No. 6 in the state of North Carolina.

The UA Game is the last step in Cowan’s high school career, as he’ll soon be starting his three to five years in Columbus.

