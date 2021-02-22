BuckeyeGrove - COVID Season Catchup: 2021 Ohio State signee Malaki Branham

When you’re playing in an arena named after LeBron James at every home game and are the best high school player in your state who is signed to the best college program in the state, expectations are high every night.

“It’s been a little unfortunate,” Branham told BuckeyeGrove. “We were supposed to play more of a national schedule which I was looking forward to. COVID took away a couple of our big tournaments.”

While he has experienced a great season personally and his team has been on fire, the senior wing still expressed a little bit of disappointment in what COVID-19 has done to this season as you would expect of any player.

Playing for Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School in Akron (Ohio), Branham has led the way for the uber talented Irish squad all season long as they closed the regular season at 18-2 on Friday night when they defeated Canton McKinley and West Virginia signee Kobe Johnson 59-52.

The No.41 overall prospect in the 2021 Rivals150 , Branham has been enjoying an excellent high school season this winter despite all of the odd circumstances and protocol in place which have affected every program in different ways.

Branham and the Irish were scheduled to participate in the City of Palms Classic, Flyin’ To The Hoop and were also expected to play LeBron James Jr. and Sierra Canyon as they did last season in Columbus.

“However, to have any type of season has been truly rewarding, we were able to fill those tournaments with competitive games and still put together a semi-full season” said Branham.

Already dominating opponents at the high school level with his combination of positional size and skill this season, Branham told me that one area he has really found improvement in on the floor this season is leadership.

“My ability to lead is something that I’ve keyed in on this year,” said Branham. “In the past at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s there have always been seniors to lead because they’ve experienced everything that places you in that position. It has been no different for me because I’ve been to multiple state championships and played against top competition so I know what it’s like to be there and what’s necessary to fight through adversity.”

Outside of becoming a better leader, he also talked to me about some areas of his game that he has continued to tune up throughout the season.

“An improved jump shot and tightening up my handle will be big for me at the next level,” Branham told me. “I’m still a work in progress and enjoying working to be better so I’ll continue to work with Jason Dawson and figure out how to be even better.”

Despite all of the busyness surrounding this season for Branham, he of course has still been keeping an eye on the Buckeyes and had nothing but good things to say about their success this season.

“They’ve been fun to watch,” said Branham. “When Coach Holtmann and Coach Pedon recruited me, they explained how the style of play would change and they are showing it. It’s been rewarding for me because I see how I will fit into the system next year and it’s exciting to continue the success when I arrive on campus.”

While they have been playing good basketball all season, Branham and St.Vincent-St.Mary’s have really began to click heading into the postseason.

Over the week and a half they have defeated Canton McKinley, beat St. Edward by 30, beat Brush by 24 and took down Lutheran East by double digits.

“I want a STATE CHAMPIONSHIP!!! That’s the bottom line,” Branham told me. “Our schedule throughout the season has prepared us for this moment. Since I have been at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s it has been a habit to make it to the final four and I don’t want that to end with me. I want to get there and I want to WIN!”

The number one seed in Division II in the northeast district, Branham and the Irish are set to open up tournament play Friday, Feb. 26 when they host the winner of the first round matchup between Lorain Clearview and Pepper Pike Orange.

Keep an eye on Branham and St. Vincent-St. Mary's throughout the postseason as he has a chance to be named Ohio's Mr. Basketball this season.



