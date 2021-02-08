BuckeyeGrove - COVID Season Catch Up: 2021 Ohio State commit Kalen Etzler

In the first edition of a multi-part series that I am going to title “COVID Season Catch Up,” I’ll take a look at the 2020-21 campaign from Convoy Crestview (OH) senior and Ohio State commit Kalen Etzler.

Not only is the team enjoying an excellent season on the court, but the Buckeyes 2021 and 2022 commits have all been putting up huge numbers in their respective high school seasons as well.

While the COVID circumstances regarding this season have flipped the script for some blue blood programs in college basketball, Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes have continued their steady ascension into becoming one of the top programs in the country.

The No.144 overall prospect in the 2021 Rivals150, Etzler has been dominating Division IV competition in Northwest Ohio this season. Per maxpreps.com, his Crestview Knights currently sit at 14-5 overall and 6-1 in league play.

I spoke with Etzler last week and asked the 6-foot-8 wing forward a few questions regarding the odd circumstances around this season, his performance, thoughts on the Buckeyes this season and much more.

When I asked him how he feels about the protocol surrounding COVID in gyms, cancellations from quarantine issues, etc., he gave the answer I’d expect of any athlete right now as it is clearly saddening and takes a lot away from the game.

“It’s very disappointing because I love playing in front of a bunch of my family and having free range to go say hello after the game,” Etzler told BuckeyeGrove. “All of the limitations from gym time to spacing outside of practice is brutal. Not to mention the cancellations too.”

While it has been an odd season for anyone, Etzler and his guys have been on a roll as they are one of the best Division IV teams in the state and have a shot to make a deep playoff run this season. Obviously the best player on the team, the play of Etzler plays a huge role in that for the Knights.

“I have been focusing on rebounding and defense mostly this year because it is something that I am going to have to do at the next level,” said Etzler. “I do a good job of letting the game come to me and not trying to do anything extra. I look to play team ball and win, not to score 40 and lose.”

Despite Etzler being the best player on his team, he knows that he can’t win games by himself as the last quote clearly exemplifies.

“I am proud of every single person on my team,” Etzler told me. “Different people step up at different times and we work as a unit. I am especially proud of my fellow seniors because they’re more of a football type but they go to war with me every game and that's all I can ask for.”

While Division IV competition in Ohio isn’t exactly loaded, Etzler and his guys will have their hands full if they want to make a run at state as there are teams such as Richmond Heights and Ohio State target Josiah Harris who will have something to say about that. Convoy Crestview received the No.3 seed in their district and will take on the winner of Leipsic and Delphos St. Johns on Friday, February 26th at home.

“I just want to win out, whatever it takes,” said Etzler. “We just have to work hard and not take any plays off. We only have so many games left, so we have to empty the tank.”

While speaking with Kalen I of course had to ask him about all of the success Ohio State is having this season as well.

He told me, “I am super proud of the work the Buckeyes are doing and am glad to soon be involved with what they are getting done. I know it will be hard work, but I can’t wait to see the type of player they can make me and I hope to contribute to more success.”

Despite his ranking dropping on Rivals over the last few months, Ohio State fans should not overlook the addition of Etzler. It is hard to find 6-foot-8 guys who can shoot it, handle it and create offense, so I am excited to see what he develops into under Coach Holtmann.

Stay tuned to BuckeyeGrove for the second edition of this story coming later this week featuring 2022 commit Bowen Hardman!



